Clarius Group LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $63.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

