Clarius Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,824,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,586,000 after buying an additional 1,959,431 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Metlife (NYSE:MET)

