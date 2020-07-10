Clarius Group LLC Has $285,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SAP by 758.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SAP from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $146.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $155.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

