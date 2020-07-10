Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

NYSE EMN opened at $69.79 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

