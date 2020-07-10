Clarius Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $71.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

