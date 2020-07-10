State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.06 Million Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 334.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -868.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

