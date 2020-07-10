Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 2,705,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $34,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.31 on Friday. Simply Good Foods Co has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 87,862 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 138,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,222. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.