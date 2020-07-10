Private Trust Co. NA Sells 2,694 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CDW were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. AXA increased its holdings in CDW by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 337,489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,207,000 after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CDW by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CDW by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lowered their target price on CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

CDW stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

