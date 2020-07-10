Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 250,950 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

