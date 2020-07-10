Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 1,024 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Quidel from $170.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quidel from $168.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.43.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $244.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.04. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $174.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 68,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total transaction of $11,888,434.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,211,364 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

