Axa Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Axa lowered its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $2,395,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPLA opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $1,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,896,026.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $466,056.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

