Diversified Trust Co Makes New $353,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,343,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 5,424 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $457,731.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $86.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

