Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,698,000 after purchasing an additional 65,543 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,983,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,824,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,571,000 after acquiring an additional 220,919 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $201.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.21.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. TheStreet raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total transaction of $255,912.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,931.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

