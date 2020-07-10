Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,434 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 388.2% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 56,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $538,640.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 840,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,696.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,149 shares of company stock worth $2,384,222 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

SMPL opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Simply Good Foods Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

