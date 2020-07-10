cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.33. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 508,078 shares.
Several brokerages have issued reports on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.
About cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.
