cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.33. cbdMD shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 508,078 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on cbdMD from $1.20 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 2,722.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

