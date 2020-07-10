Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,190 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Mills by 203.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,283,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $327,257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,425,000 after buying an additional 2,017,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4,472.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,653,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after buying an additional 1,617,203 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $252,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

