Diversified Trust Co Invests $314,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,755,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,411,739,000 after buying an additional 3,461,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,550,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,981,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $522,654,000 after buying an additional 1,296,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,947,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,824,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,486,000 after buying an additional 598,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $176.87 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $178.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.79.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

