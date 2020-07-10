Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,966 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,544,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,210,000 after buying an additional 77,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 844,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after acquiring an additional 134,054 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,721 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $39,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

