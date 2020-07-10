2,241 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GD opened at $138.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.37. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

