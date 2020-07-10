Diversified Trust Co Acquires New Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 1st quarter valued at $125,934,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,847,000 after acquiring an additional 808,466 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 602,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 562,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. ValuEngine lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at $270,893.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.76 per share, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

