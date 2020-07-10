Diversified Trust Co Invests $314,000 in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 24,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $82.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average of $90.19. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

