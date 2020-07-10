F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,182 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.56.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $285,320.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,584. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.83.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

