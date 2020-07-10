Diversified Trust Co Purchases Shares of 5,655 Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Peloton by 245.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Peloton by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Peloton by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of PTON opened at $64.49 on Friday. Peloton has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 77,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $2,418,859.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 73,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,724,264 shares of company stock worth $201,567,618 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.04.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.