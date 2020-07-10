Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 68.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

FN opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.15.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

