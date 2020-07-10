Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter worth about $259,974,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 451.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,160 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Cerner by 13,760.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 818,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,530,000 after purchasing an additional 812,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cerner by 31.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth about $40,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERN shares. Cowen raised Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,769,717.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

