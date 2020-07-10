State Street Corp Has $425.59 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 90,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $425,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,357,000 after buying an additional 66,068 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.98. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 52-week low of $124.05 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.41.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $193.00 per share, with a total value of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,127. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

