W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,178,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $426,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $97,047,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,998,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,522,000 after purchasing an additional 940,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 539,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

