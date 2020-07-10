Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,516,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 148,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $430,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $1,867,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

