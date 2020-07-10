SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,132,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $431,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 13,244 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,732,000 after buying an additional 724,051 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 98,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $37.33 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

