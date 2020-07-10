National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,775,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $443,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NNN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

