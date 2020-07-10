State Street Corp Acquires 102,634 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102,634 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $455,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPT opened at $88.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day moving average of $96.97. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

