State Street Corp Acquires 123,587 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,513,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,587 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $450,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of TDY opened at $290.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $335.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $195.34 and a one year high of $398.99.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.57, for a total transaction of $811,585.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total value of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,848 shares of company stock valued at $23,841,394 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

