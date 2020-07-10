IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Position Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $434,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in IDEX by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 174.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $5,737,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,277,657.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $77,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock worth $6,760,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $157.81 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $178.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.45.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Argus started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

