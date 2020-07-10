State Street Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Street Corp cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,921,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.40% of NortonLifeLock worth $484,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,460,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after acquiring an additional 395,925 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 39.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $996,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NLOK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

NLOK stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares in the company, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

