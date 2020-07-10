State Street Corp Has $442.51 Million Stake in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,032,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 11.20% of RLI worth $442,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 8.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,768,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,545,000 after buying an additional 132,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,850 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 925,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in RLI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,830,000 after purchasing an additional 31,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RLI by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RLI from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on RLI from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut RLI from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

RLI stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $83.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.31. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). RLI had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,360 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $109,330.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

