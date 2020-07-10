Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Holdings Trimmed by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,330,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,790,252 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $468,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Regions Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

RF opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Regions Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

