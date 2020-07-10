State Street Corp Has $506.15 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,754,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $506,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELS. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

