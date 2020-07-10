AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.29% of AES worth $478,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in AES by 19.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AES by 74.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in AES by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.72.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.42%. AES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

