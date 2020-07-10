State Street Corp Grows Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,892 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.96% of Arista Networks worth $454,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $2,260,123.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,811.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.63, for a total value of $465,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,584.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,479 shares of company stock valued at $14,133,550. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.56.

NYSE ANET opened at $214.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $289.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.45 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

