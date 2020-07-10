State Street Corp Sells 2,399,810 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,252,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,399,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.43% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $433,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,819,000 after buying an additional 29,001,705 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $54,551,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,772 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,697,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,814,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $168,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock opened at $12.82 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCX. B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

