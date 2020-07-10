State Street Corp Sells 132,001 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,492,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 6.77% of Regency Centers worth $441,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,213,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,657,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,212,000 after buying an additional 2,748,940 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 167.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,485,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,518,000 after buying an additional 1,556,213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 709.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,554,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,728,000 after buying an additional 1,362,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REG opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.13.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

In other news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

