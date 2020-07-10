Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hasbro Put Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,565 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,502% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.04. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

