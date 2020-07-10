Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUI)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,471% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hasbro Put Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hasbro Put Options
Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume
CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Cogent Communications Holdings Inc Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen to Buy
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen to Buy
Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc.
Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Worthington Industries, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report