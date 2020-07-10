Sun Communities Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,000 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,471% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.25.

NYSE SUI opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.51. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.10 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

