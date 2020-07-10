CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CASI opened at $2.33 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 86,265 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $225,151.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,200.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

