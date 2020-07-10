Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

