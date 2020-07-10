Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $92.96.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $32,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,464. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $231,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,070 shares of company stock worth $776,009. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after buying an additional 80,921 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cogent Communications
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.
