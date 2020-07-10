Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Buy

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PGEN. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 300.01%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $37,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Precigen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Precigen by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

