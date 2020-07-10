Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,008 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 753,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,978,000 after buying an additional 429,032 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,140,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock opened at $128.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.82 and a 200-day moving average of $110.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.94. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $180.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $62,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,100 shares of company stock worth $7,732,092. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

