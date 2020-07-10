Diversified Trust Co Sells 263 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its stake in Lam Research by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.89.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 10,688 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $3,527,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $335.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.42. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $181.38 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

