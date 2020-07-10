Diversified Trust Co Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 2.34. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $629,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,226.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,366 over the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

