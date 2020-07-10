Diversified Trust Co Buys 12,315 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. Bank of America cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

PAA stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

